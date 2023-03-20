99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | March 20, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:12 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Fisher students sandbag.jpg
Minnesota
Communities on Red Lake River affected by major flooding last spring begin flood preparation
In April 2022, Fisher and Crookston, Minnesota, both fought flooding with sandbags to prevent water from overtaking their dikes. In both towns, flood preparation is underway for this spring.
March 18, 2023 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: North Dakota v St. Cloud State MAR 17
UND Hockey
UND has offseason reconstruction project ahead
The Fighting Hawks will have to rebuild their back end for the 2023-24 season.
March 18, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
