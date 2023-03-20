Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | March 20, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
In April 2022, Fisher and Crookston, Minnesota, both fought flooding with sandbags to prevent water from overtaking their dikes. In both towns, flood preparation is underway for this spring.
The Fighting Hawks will have to rebuild their back end for the 2023-24 season.
