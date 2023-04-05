50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 5, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:13 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Interstate 29 I-29 closed gate Hylden road.jpg
Weather
I-29 closes from Grand Forks to South Dakota; travel advisories posted elsewhere
Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions, the DOT warns.
April 04, 2023 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' near end of 4,000-mile snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
If all goes according to plan, the snowmobilers should complete their trip in Fairbanks on April 6 or April 7.
April 04, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
UND logo
Local
Senators, industry leaders laud developments in space ag, saying 'North Dakota is the place to be'
Armacost: UND and NDSU are a "formidable pair" in the field.
April 04, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Meeting some new faces
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's transfer portal additions of defenseman Garrett Pyke, goalie Ludvig Persson and forward Cameron Berg
April 04, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
naia mens bb mayville 12 peru 12 030723.jpeg
College
COLLEGE NOTES: Mayville State names Brandon McGruder as men's basketball coach
MAYVILLE, N.D. — Mayville State began the men’s basketball season without a coach. But that didn’t put a damper on the season.
April 04, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson

By Staff reports

Must Reads
04xx23Sanford.jpg
Local
As North Dakota Legislature finalizes budgets, Grand Forks lawmakers hopeful city will benefit
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Altru2.jpg
Local
One year on the job: Altru CEO provides update on new hospital, describes challenges facing industry
April 05, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
interstateclosed
Weather
What goes into the decision to close interstates
April 04, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Local Scoreboard
Sports
LOCAL SCOREBOARD for Tuesday, April 4
April 04, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson