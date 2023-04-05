Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 5, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions, the DOT warns.
If all goes according to plan, the snowmobilers should complete their trip in Fairbanks on April 6 or April 7.
Armacost: UND and NDSU are a "formidable pair" in the field.
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's transfer portal additions of defenseman Garrett Pyke, goalie Ludvig Persson and forward Cameron Berg
MAYVILLE, N.D. — Mayville State began the men’s basketball season without a coach. But that didn’t put a damper on the season.
