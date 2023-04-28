99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 28, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks teachers union makes new salary proposal
Proposal would increase all teacher salaries by 10% in first year, 12% in second, does not address TFFR contributions
April 27, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
041823 MintoFlood.jpg
North Dakota
Spring flooding was less severe than initially expected for most northern Red River Basin communities
Leading up to flooding, moderate to major flooding was expected for much of the Red River Valley, but as snowmelt continued, the risk of major flooding decreased.
April 27, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
041823 MintoFlood.jpg
North Dakota
Spring flooding was less severe than initially expected for most northern Red River Basin communities
Leading up to flooding, moderate to major flooding was expected for much of the Red River Valley, but as snowmelt continued, the risk of major flooding decreased.
April 27, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: NCHC discusses the possibility of adding Arizona State
The Sun Devils applied in 2016, but league members opted to stay at eight teams. ASU has since opened a new arena and become competitive nationally.
April 27, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Safety a topic for Phoenix and GF public schools referendum | April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NWMAC Annual Art Exhibit 2023 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
City Band to present Spring Concert on Monday at RRHS
April 26, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Flood updates in the Grand Forks region | April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
hunternewspaper-11.jpg
College
Hunter Pinke delivers inspiring message, thanks community at UND's Delta Gamma Lectureship
April 25, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
hockeysticks.Still001.jpg
Minnesota
Fergus Falls hockey community puts sticks out for Brayden
April 27, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
042823.N.FF.DEMO
Business
Local high school students get hands-on construction experience at 3rd annual Demo Day
April 27, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
644ab52ed549c.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota House sustains Gov. Burgum's veto of book ban bill
April 27, 2023 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune