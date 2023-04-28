Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 28, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Proposal would increase all teacher salaries by 10% in first year, 12% in second, does not address TFFR contributions
Spring flooding was less severe than initially expected for most northern Red River Basin communities
Leading up to flooding, moderate to major flooding was expected for much of the Red River Valley, but as snowmelt continued, the risk of major flooding decreased.
The Sun Devils applied in 2016, but league members opted to stay at eight teams. ASU has since opened a new arena and become competitive nationally.
