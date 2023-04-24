99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 24, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
031123 NorthwoodCafe2.jpg
Business
Northwood’s Cool Stuff Drive Inn sold to new owners
The restaurant’s new owners plan to open it as Klub 701, a supper club with a farm-to-table concept, in May.
April 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
04xx23 referedum2.jpg
Local
Along with construction of new school, Grand Forks' referendum touts security upgrades, new district kitchen
One opponent says “I think they’re putting too much faith into this survey that they ran."
April 22, 2023 06:43 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
20210307-4235.jpg
College
Back again, James Madison's Tyree Ihenacho will transfer to UND men's basketball
Ihenacho was the 2021 Summit League Freshman of the Year while playing for the Fighting Hawks.
April 22, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
