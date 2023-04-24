Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 24, 2023
The restaurant’s new owners plan to open it as Klub 701, a supper club with a farm-to-table concept, in May.
Along with construction of new school, Grand Forks' referendum touts security upgrades, new district kitchen
One opponent says “I think they’re putting too much faith into this survey that they ran."
Ihenacho was the 2021 Summit League Freshman of the Year while playing for the Fighting Hawks.
