99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 19, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:27 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
041923 flood2023.jpg
North Dakota
Red River in Grand Forks reaches minor flood stage as tributaries continue to crest
In the northern valley, the Red River is expected to crest sometime next week, with more northern locations like Drayton and Pembina seeing crests in early May.
April 18, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Next season starting to take shape
Next year's schedule is set, former Michigan defenseman Keaton Pehrson joins from the transfer portal, four UND commits are ranked by NHL Central Scouting, Warroad's Carson Pilgrim commits and more.
April 18, 2023 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Narek Arutyunian
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Museum of Art, on UND's campus, to host clarinet-piano concert
April 19, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: More headlines from the greater Grand Forks region | April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ND elk
Northland Outdoors
Here are the 2023 North Dakota elk and moose license recipients
April 17, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Debra Kiel at Legislature.jpg
Minnesota
Crookston lawmaker Debra Kiel focusing on recovery a month after minor stroke
April 19, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks actively looking for ways to reduce 2024 property tax levy
April 19, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast