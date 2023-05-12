Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 12, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
On Tuesday, May 2, with 88% of Northland Community and Technical College faculty participating, 96% voted “no confidence” in President Sandra Kiddoo’s leadership.
Brad, Jason and Eli talk about Mac Swanson's great year for the Fargo Force, Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken, where some former UND players are at in their pro playoff races, the potential for home-site regionals and a bunch of other news and notes.
The death is under investigation.
