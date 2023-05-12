99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 12, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Minnesota
Faculty at Northland campuses vote ‘no confidence’ in president
On Tuesday, May 2, with 88% of Northland Community and Technical College faculty participating, 96% voted “no confidence” in President Sandra Kiddoo’s leadership.
May 11, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: The busiest time of the year...kinda
Brad, Jason and Eli talk about Mac Swanson's great year for the Fargo Force, Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken, where some former UND players are at in their pro playoff races, the potential for home-site regionals and a bunch of other news and notes.
May 11, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Minnesota
Police release name of man found dead at Digi-Key
The death is under investigation.
May 11, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Arts and Entertainment
'He was fearless': Movie to be made about heroic North Dakota aviator Carl Ben Eielson
May 11, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Arts and Entertainment
Thief River Fall’s ‘Nordic Fest’ to celebrate Scandinavian heritage
May 11, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Recap state of the city address from Mayor Bochenski | May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Emerado man sentenced to 50 years for gross sexual imposition
May 12, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Northland Outdoors
The quest for crappies is a favorite springtime pursuit, even if the fishing is better than the catching
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
North Dakota
Group wants people to hike all 475 miles of North Country Trail in North Dakota on the same day
May 12, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
North Dakota
Hundreds pack the Ralph to say goodbye to Al Pearson
May 11, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson