Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 1, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
How much special COVID-era funding did the immediate Grand Forks area get? It’s difficult to say for sure
Grand Forks, after deluge of COVID money, looks to altered future
Voters will decide the fate of the referendum on Tuesday, May 16. The polls – at the Alerus Center – will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hoosman played one season for the Fighting Hawks after transferring from Northern Iowa.
ADVERTISEMENT