Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 1, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:18 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Local
How much special COVID-era funding did the immediate Grand Forks area get? It’s difficult to say for sure
Grand Forks, after deluge of COVID money, looks to altered future
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
Local
Herald Q&A: $79M referendum in Grand Forks revisits Valley Middle School question, other issues
Voters will decide the fate of the referendum on Tuesday, May 16. The polls – at the Alerus Center – will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
College
UND standout Tyler Hoosman signs free agent deal with Los Angeles Chargers
Hoosman played one season for the Fighting Hawks after transferring from Northern Iowa.
April 29, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson

By Staff reports
