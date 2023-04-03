99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | April 3, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:28 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
48024 (1).jpeg
Business
Following her grandfather's footsteps, Walhalla baker brings goods to Pembina County
Anderson is the owner and founder of Leyden Country Market, a bakery she runs out of her two-stall garage at home in Walhalla.
April 02, 2023 07:36 AM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Grand Forks Police Department logo
Local
Man fatally shot in Grand Forks; police say there is no threat to the public
Police respond to incident at 1110 Stanford Road at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
April 02, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
North Dakota vs Western Michigan
UND Hockey
Judd Caulfield signs with Anaheim Ducks
The Grand Forks native's rights were traded from Pittsburgh to Anaheim earlier this week.
April 02, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
BTS08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Chester Fritz Auditorium to host screening of North Dakota film on Saturday
March 31, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Higher ed board bans TikTok from university systems | March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: With the NFL Draft arriving shortly, UND prospects go through pro day | March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
03xx23 StBernardsProject.jpg
News
St. Bernard’s navigates $10.5 million project to expand church, school facilities in Thief River Falls
April 03, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
A woman in a long-sleeved red and black blouse poses against a column with her hands clasped in front of her. Curled strawberry blonde hair cascades to her shoulders.
North Dakota
‘My daughter isn’t a predator:’ Mothers of North Dakota transgender children speak out
April 03, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
Brown and black cows stand behind a man dressed in coveralls and a sweatshirt. In front of him are black and brown calves.
Business
Northern Plains calving has been cold, but some ranchers prefer that to the mud
April 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
IMG_2642.jpg
Business
Locally produced food to grace the shelves of the Great Plains Food Bank
April 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal