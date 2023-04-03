Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | April 3, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Anderson is the owner and founder of Leyden Country Market, a bakery she runs out of her two-stall garage at home in Walhalla.
Police respond to incident at 1110 Stanford Road at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The Grand Forks native's rights were traded from Pittsburgh to Anaheim earlier this week.
