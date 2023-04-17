99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | April 17, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 6:16 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Brenner says lessons have been learned during past Grand Forks School District referendum efforts
District has worked with ICON Architects to design an extensive survey gauging voters' preferences, drafted referendum accordingly.
April 15, 2023 07:07 AM
By  Joe Banish
Altru surgeon uses robotic technology to improve joint replacement outcomes
Dr. Jeremy Gardner has performed most of the more than 3,000 joint replacement surgeries since the technology was introduced here in 2016.
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
By  Pamela Knudson
Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim commits to UND
Pilgrim finished tied for second in the state with 52 goals in 2022-23. He led all juniors with 92 points.
April 16, 2023 09:36 PM
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
