Herald Minute: The latest business headlines in Grand Forks | March 6, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 06, 2023 06:38 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Business
Valley TechPros in Grand Forks closes its doors
In a statement released to the public on Feb. 27, owner Dalton Ramos expressed gratitude to the Grand Forks community for the amount of support the business received over the years
March 05, 2023 07:33 AM
By  Meghan Arbegast
Health
Northwood hospital gets $25M USDA loan for facility addition, renovation
The loan comes from USDA Rural Development's Community Facilities Program, which provides affordable funding to develop community facilities in rural areas.
March 05, 2023 08:27 AM
By  Ingrid Harbo
The 2023 Summit League Basketball Championship
College
Upsets roll on as Omaha bounces UND at Summit tournament
Borowicz scores 36 but Fighting Hawks fall 84-81 in quarterfinals
March 05, 2023 06:31 PM
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
