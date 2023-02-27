99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: The latest business headlines in Grand Forks | Feb. 27, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 27, 2023 06:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
IMG_2396.JPG
Business
Trading up: Starting with coffee mug, Grand Forks coffee shop making trades toward new equipment
Starting with a coffee mug, Justin Auch is trading items of increasing value until the shop can obtain a new coffee grinder or other equipment to help keep up with a growing demand.
February 26, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
092122.N.FF.RedTape
North Dakota
Confused about North Dakota's legislative session? Here's a recap and look ahead
Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, told his colleagues his goal is to finish hearing House bills in about 25 workdays, or around April 5.
February 25, 2023 04:50 AM
 · 
By  Jack Dura
022623 Bruins2 .jpg
Prep
Fargo South-Shanley's John Lang scores in triple overtime to win state title and beat Grand Forks Red River
Lang scored the game-tying goal early in the third period and the game-winning goal early in the third overtime.
February 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
