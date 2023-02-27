Herald Minute: The latest business headlines in Grand Forks | Feb. 27, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Starting with a coffee mug, Justin Auch is trading items of increasing value until the shop can obtain a new coffee grinder or other equipment to help keep up with a growing demand.
Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, told his colleagues his goal is to finish hearing House bills in about 25 workdays, or around April 5.
Fargo South-Shanley's John Lang scores in triple overtime to win state title and beat Grand Forks Red River
Lang scored the game-tying goal early in the third period and the game-winning goal early in the third overtime.