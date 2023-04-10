Herald Minute: The latest business headlines in Grand Forks | April 10, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Area nonprofit organizations raise more than $100,000 this athletics season by working at Engelstad arenas
Altogether, 2,729 volunteers representing 76 groups worked at the two sports facilities.
Sophomores could see expanded roles in 2023.
Jonathan Holth recently put out an inquiry for candidates interested in serving as general manager or executive chef after Warroad community leaders reached out to him with the idea.
