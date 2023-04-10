50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: The latest business headlines in Grand Forks | April 10, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:17 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Ralph Engelstad Arena
Community
Area nonprofit organizations raise more than $100,000 this athletics season by working at Engelstad arenas
Altogether, 2,729 volunteers representing 76 groups worked at the two sports facilities.
April 09, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
_DSC0146.jpg
College
Feeney, DeMontagnac make case for new roles in UND football's spring wrap-up
Sophomores could see expanded roles in 2023.
April 08, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
ToastedFrog.jpg
Business
Grand Forks-based Toasted Frog exploring possibility of Warroad, Minnesota, location
Jonathan Holth recently put out an inquiry for candidates interested in serving as general manager or executive chef after Warroad community leaders reached out to him with the idea.
April 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Denise_Website@4x_1.png
Arts and Entertainment
Belcourt woman named North Dakota poet laureate
April 08, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
IMG_2347.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
United Way plans Vegas-style event to support programs, services for area residents in need
April 07, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Landowner from viral duck hunting video ordered to pay more than $600 in fines, plus suspension | April 7, 2023
April 07, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
At right Katharine Syvertson with her husband Dave.jpeg
North Dakota
West Fargo, Grand Forks tenants receive settlement in accessible housing lawsuit
April 10, 2023 05:52 AM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
magrum_brighter_futre.jpg
North Dakota
Bills to boost campaign finance transparency hit dead end in North Dakota Legislature
April 10, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
Izzy_Photo_Dakane_Column_#13.jpg
North Dakota
From Kenya to the North Dakota House of Representatives
April 09, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Isabelle Ballalatak / N.D. Newspaper Association Education Foundation