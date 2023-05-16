Herald Minute: Teachers union withdraws support for tentative salary agreement | May 16, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Grand Forks Education Association says agreement's language provides for increases to base salary, rather than an agreed-upon increase for all salaries.
Grand Forks Education Association says agreement's language provides for increases to base salary, rather than an agreed-upon increase for all salaries.
$79 million referendum seeks to rebuild Valley Middle School, relocate central kitchen facility and upgrade school safety and security.
The Fighting Hawks recruit is the second-leading defenseman scorer in the USHL playoffs. His Youngstown Phantoms can win the title this weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT