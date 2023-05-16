Herald Minute: Teachers union withdraws support for tentative salary agreement | May 16, 2023

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Valley Middle School.jpeg
Local
Grand Forks School District voters to decide on new Valley Middle School on Tuesday
$79 million referendum seeks to rebuild Valley Middle School, relocate central kitchen facility and upgrade school safety and security.
May 15, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Andrew Strathmann
UND Hockey
Andrew Strathmann one win from Clark Cup, sets course to UND
The Fighting Hawks recruit is the second-leading defenseman scorer in the USHL playoffs. His Youngstown Phantoms can win the title this weekend.
May 15, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

