99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: State higher-ed board raises concerns over TikTok | Feb. 24, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 06:05 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
North Dakota University System
North Dakota
State higher-ed board discusses concerns over TikTok
North Dakota leaders concerned about data privacy and security
February 23, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
North Dakota's oldest living resident celebrates 111th birthday
North Dakota
Why the average life expectancy in North Dakota is falling
A study commissioned by Blue Cross of Blue Shield's Caring Foundation sought to understand the social factors that determine health outcomes.
February 23, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
021923 UND1.jpg
UND Hockey
Jackson Kunz looking to build upon breakthrough weekend
The former Grand Forks Red River winger has a knack for scoring goals from the top of the crease, and he did just that against the Huskies.
February 23, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
022423 RedRiver1.jpg
Prep
Three score a pair for Red River in opening game of state tournament
Mikey Coleman, Luc Bydal and Carter Sproule each score twice in 7-0 win over Jamestown.
February 23, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_0178.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New York filmmaker to begin work on second movie in south-central North Dakota
March 01, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2348294+022816.n.gfh_.kempenich.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings
March 01, 2023 06:49 AM
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: East Grand Forks council considers interim city leader candidates | March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports