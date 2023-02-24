Herald Minute: State higher-ed board raises concerns over TikTok | Feb. 24, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
North Dakota leaders concerned about data privacy and security
A study commissioned by Blue Cross of Blue Shield's Caring Foundation sought to understand the social factors that determine health outcomes.
The former Grand Forks Red River winger has a knack for scoring goals from the top of the crease, and he did just that against the Huskies.
Mikey Coleman, Luc Bydal and Carter Sproule each score twice in 7-0 win over Jamestown.