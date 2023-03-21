99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Sen. Hoeven meets with Grand Forks, UAS to discuss unidentified flying phenomena | 3-21-23

By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Standstill agreement with Fufeng further discussed by Grand Forks City Council members
The discussion came at the end of their regularly scheduled meeting, when council member Ken Vein said he wanted to follow up on a conversation from last week
March 20, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
North Dakota
Sen. John Hoeven meets with Grand Forks, UAS leaders to discuss unidentified aerial phenomena
The meeting about how North Dakota can defend U.S. airspace came after the U.S. military shot down multiple flying objects in February, including what was thought to be a Chinese spy balloon.
March 20, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
UND Hockey
UND's Brent Johnson and Jakob Hellsten enter the transfer portal
Johnson, a third-round pick of the Washington Capitals, didn't play after Dec. 3.
March 20, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | March 20, 2023
March 20, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Library officials in Grand Forks express concern with legislation seeking to ban 'obscene materials' in | March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Proposals sought for state art council’s first ‘creative placemaking’ program
March 17, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Business
New 68-spot child care center to open in Grand Forks
March 19, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
Weather
Fast-moving system expected to bring snow to Grand Forks region
March 21, 2023 06:47 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Prep
May-Port-C-G's Rylee Satrom, Cavalier's Rylen Burgess receive all-state honors
March 20, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller