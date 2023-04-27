99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Safety a topic for Phoenix and GF public schools referendum | April 27, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:05 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
060221 S GFH SHBASE EthanArntson01.jpg
Prep
GGF baseball preview: After state tournament run, Sacred Heart rebuilds behind strong pitching
The Eagles, who finished fourth at state last season, will be powered by the arms of all-section picks Ethan Arntson and Parker Erickson.
April 26, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
iStock-road construction.jpg
Local
Part of South Washington Street closing May 1 for reconstruction project
On Monday, May 1, crews will begin closing South Washington Street from 48th Avenue South to 57th Avenue South for a reconstruction project. Detour signs will be posted.
April 26, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
04xx23 Phoenix.jpg
Local
For those near Phoenix Elementary, school safety study is a must to address traffic issues
Pedestrian safety for the Phoenix Elementary area has continuously been talked about at a City Council level
April 26, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
