Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Recent snowfall has Red River valley at risk for higher flooding per NWS | March 10, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 10, 2023 09:45 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
egfoverdose
Minnesota
East Grand Forks police investigating suspected overdose of 2-year-old boy
The boy's condition at the hospital is unknown. Two people, including the boy's father, have been arrested.
March 09, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
392023-floodOutlook.2
North Dakota
After southern valley snowfall, risk for significant spring flooding in Red River Basin increases
A Thursday, March 9, National Weather Service flood outlook shows an increased risk of moderate or higher flooding in the Red River Valley and along its tributaries since the last outlook was issued.
March 09, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
031023.S.FF.ClassA.BBB.Q2
Prep
Zachary Kraft hits shot at the buzzer as Red River stuns defending state champion Minot
Kraft's finger roll on a drive to the basket gave the Roughriders an 81-80 win over Minot in the North Dakota Class A quarterfinals.
March 09, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
undseniors2.jpg
UND Hockey
Mark Senden, Gavin Hain cherish fifth year at UND
The Fighting Hawks forwards are the hockey players to spend five years at UND since Chay Genoway from 2006-11.
March 09, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
031023.S.FF.ClassA.GBB.QF3.10
Prep
Red River, Schiller shock defending state champion Minot, advance to Class A girls state semifinals
Red River guard Jocelyn Schiller helped lead the Roughriders to victory in the Class A girls quarterfinals.
March 09, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Eric Peterson

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
