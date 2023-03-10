Herald Minute: Recent snowfall has Red River valley at risk for higher flooding per NWS | March 10, 2023
The boy's condition at the hospital is unknown. Two people, including the boy's father, have been arrested.
A Thursday, March 9, National Weather Service flood outlook shows an increased risk of moderate or higher flooding in the Red River Valley and along its tributaries since the last outlook was issued.
Kraft's finger roll on a drive to the basket gave the Roughriders an 81-80 win over Minot in the North Dakota Class A quarterfinals.
The Fighting Hawks forwards are the hockey players to spend five years at UND since Chay Genoway from 2006-11.
Red River guard Jocelyn Schiller helped lead the Roughriders to victory in the Class A girls quarterfinals.
