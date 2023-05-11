99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Recap state of the city address from Mayor Bochenski | May 11, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
051123 stateofthecity.jpg
Local
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski highlights quality of life, economic growth during State of City address
Bochenski’s address, held at the Alerus Center, was his first since he gave a virtual address in 2021.
May 10, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
handcuffs-investigation.jpg
Minnesota
Man found dead at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls; murder investigation ongoing
Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera is in custody on a second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated) charge. The name of the deceased has not been released.
May 10, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PatLamontHayes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘Blues on the Red’ returns to Town Square with headliner Lamont Cranston Band
May 10, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Valley referendum supporters, opponents speak with vote looming | May 9, 2023
May 09, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051123 S GFH GGFSOFT0134.jpg
Prep
Red River's Rylie McQuillan hits two home runs in 12-0 win over Grand Forks Central
May 10, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
Photo_Helen_Lundstrom_Evergreen_Memorial_Gardens_Grave_Source_Find_A_Grave.jpeg
The Vault
After manslaughter case overturned, Minnesota husband moves and murders second wife in Texas
May 10, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
U.S. postal service trucks
Local
Letter Carriers Food Drive set for Saturday
May 10, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota
Higher education budget funds tuition for thousands of Minnesotans
May 10, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier