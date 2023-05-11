Herald Minute: Recap state of the city address from Mayor Bochenski | May 11, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski highlights quality of life, economic growth during State of City address
Bochenski’s address, held at the Alerus Center, was his first since he gave a virtual address in 2021.
