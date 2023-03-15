6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Prosecutors stop seeking capital punishment for Dru Sjodin's killer | March 15, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 15, 2023 06:00 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Alfonso Rodriguez
North Dakota
Prosecutors stop seeking death penalty for Dru Sjodin's killer
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered North Dakota's U.S. attorney, Mac Schneider, to stop pursuing capital punishment for the slaying of the 22-year-old University of North Dakota student.
March 14, 2023 11:05 AM
By  April Baumgarten
02xx23-und-aviation.jpg
Prairie Business
While air traffic is on the rebound, challenges remain in the industry
The current shift in flights doesn’t always mean fewer passengers can get seats.
March 14, 2023 02:30 PM
By  Sam Easter
031222.HKY.8951 (1).jpg
UND Hockey
How UND evolved into a good defensive team
The Fighting Hawks are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games and have lowered their goals against by more than a full goal per game.
March 14, 2023 06:12 PM
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
