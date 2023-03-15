Herald Minute: Prosecutors stop seeking capital punishment for Dru Sjodin's killer | March 15, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered North Dakota's U.S. attorney, Mac Schneider, to stop pursuing capital punishment for the slaying of the 22-year-old University of North Dakota student.
The current shift in flights doesn’t always mean fewer passengers can get seats.
The Fighting Hawks are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games and have lowered their goals against by more than a full goal per game.
ADVERTISEMENT