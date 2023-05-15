99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Herald Minute: Pedal pubs coming to Grand Forks? | May 15, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
05xx23 PedalPub.jpg
Local
Grand Forks, East Grand Forks councils still to decide on pedal pub
Tyler Piper, a project manager with Alpha Design Labs and business partner with Justin LaRocque, the owner of the Spud Jr., said they started seriously looking into the idea last fall.
May 14, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Economic Development Corp sign logo
Local
Lower-than-average cost of living in Grand Forks used by the Economic Development Corp. to promote the city
In the last quarter of 2022, Grand Forks had a composite index score of 94%, which is six points lower than the national average.
May 14, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
UND Hockey
Tyler Kleven added to U.S. Men's World Championship roster
The former UND and Fargo Davies defenseman has previously played for Team USA at the World Junior Championship.
May 14, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
2722602+Norway-flag.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Sons of Norway to host in-person Syttende Mai celebration in Grand Forks
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
28 Carl Ben Eilson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'He was fearless': Movie to be made about heroic North Dakota aviator Carl Ben Eielson
May 11, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
7M1A9494.JPG
Business
Child care shortage impacts rural and agriculture jobs in the upper Midwest
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Vote
Minnesota
DFL chair promises changes after Minneapolis convention fight
May 14, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Feven Gerezgiher / MPR News
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Democrats plan to grow state government to historic size
May 14, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mprmudslide515.jpg
Minnesota
Mudslide closes southern Minnesota highway; torrential rain leads to flooding
May 14, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger / MPR News