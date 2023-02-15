Herald Minute: New sports complex heading to Crookston after referendum | Feb. 15, 2023
According to results announced on Tuesday evening, the $4.9 million referendum passed with 58.9% "yes" votes.
During their Work Session meeting Tuesday evening, council members considered the request to create a new position being referred to as a "police recruit."
Dillon Jackson scores four times en route to a 16-1 win over the Firebirds.
Grand Forks Central's Rylan Hoffman scores in double overtime to beat Fargo Davies in East Region opener
Knights goalie Preston Diederich stopped 43 shots.