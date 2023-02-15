99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: New sports complex heading to Crookston after referendum | Feb. 15, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 06:13 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
081519.N.GFH.Crookston High School logo mug.jpg
Minnesota
Crookston voters approve $4.9 million multi-sport athletic complex on second vote
According to results announced on Tuesday evening, the $4.9 million referendum passed with 58.9% "yes" votes.
February 14, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Hedlund.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members consider creating new position in city's Police Department
During their Work Session meeting Tuesday evening, council members considered the request to create a new position being referred to as a "police recruit."
February 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
021523 S GFH RRBHKY0087.jpg
Prep
15 different Roughriders record a point in Red River's opening round win over Devils Lake
Dillon Jackson scores four times en route to a 16-1 win over the Firebirds.
February 14, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
021523 GFC1.jpg
Prep
Grand Forks Central's Rylan Hoffman scores in double overtime to beat Fargo Davies in East Region opener
Knights goalie Preston Diederich stopped 43 shots.
February 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

