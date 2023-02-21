99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: ND House passes bill that would bar foreign governments from buying ag land | Feb. 21, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 21, 2023 06:17 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck. Forum photo by Darren Gibbins
North Dakota
North Dakota House passes bill that would bar foreign governments from buying ag land in state
If it becomes law, legislation in House Bill 1135 would not affect land held by a foreign government before July 1, 2023.
February 20, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
David Murphy.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Administrator David Murphy to resign from position for a job in St. Joseph, Minnesota
Murphy's last official day will be April 21.
February 20, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
022123 Thompson3.jpg
Prep
Thompson posts Clara Stevens, Brenna Martin spark region quarterfinal win
Stevens led the way with 17 points, while Martin chipped in 14 as the Tommies advanced to the region semifinals.
February 20, 2023 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
022123 Grafton3.jpg
Prep
Ainsley McLain provides stability for Grafton, Haugen in quarterfinal win over Park River
McLain scores 15 in the first half, while sophomore Kate LeClerc hits three from deep in the second half.
February 20, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
