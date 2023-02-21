Herald Minute: ND House passes bill that would bar foreign governments from buying ag land | Feb. 21, 2023
If it becomes law, legislation in House Bill 1135 would not affect land held by a foreign government before July 1, 2023.
East Grand Forks City Administrator David Murphy to resign from position for a job in St. Joseph, Minnesota
Murphy's last official day will be April 21.
Stevens led the way with 17 points, while Martin chipped in 14 as the Tommies advanced to the region semifinals.
McLain scores 15 in the first half, while sophomore Kate LeClerc hits three from deep in the second half.