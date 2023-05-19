99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Herald Minute: Native American nickname bills in Minnesota makes its way to governor | May 19, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Minnesota
Bill with ban on Native American nicknames in Minnesota headed to governor's desk
Included in the $2.2 billion bill is a prohibition on the use of a name, symbol or image depicting Native American people or traditions to be used as a mascot, nickname or team name of a school district.
May 18, 2023 04:12 PM
By  Ingrid Harbo
Local
Grand Forks police shot dog four times after it killed another dog, wounded woman
The incident is under review, and no citations have been issued at this time.
May 18, 2023 07:39 PM
By  Sav Kelly
UND Hockey
UND rounds out new-look defensive core with transfer Logan Britt
The 6-foot-2 left-hander played two seasons at Quinnipiac and two at Sacred Heart.
May 18, 2023 01:39 PM
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

