Herald Minute: More legislature updates in Greater Grand Forks | Feb. 8, 2023
Also during Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Steve Gander offered words of support for Grand Forks city leaders after their decision to move away from the proposed Fufeng corn mill.
Burkholder: Average daily population at the correctional center has increased by 30% in past 15 years.
After a week off, the UND hockey team heads to Magness Arena for a showdown with Denver this weekend.
Caden Johansen's power-play goal with just under five minutes left in the third period served as the game winner.