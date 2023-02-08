99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: More legislature updates in Greater Grand Forks | Feb. 8, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 06:18 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks Council members continue discussion on residential chickens
Also during Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Steve Gander offered words of support for Grand Forks city leaders after their decision to move away from the proposed Fufeng corn mill.
February 07, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Correctional Center administrator presents commission with proposed upgrades
Burkholder: Average daily population at the correctional center has increased by 30% in past 15 years.
February 07, 2023 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Back in action at Denver
After a week off, the UND hockey team heads to Magness Arena for a showdown with Denver this weekend.
February 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
020823 GFC2.jpg
Prep
Bjorge's hat trick solidifies Central's No. 3 seed heading to postseason
Caden Johansen's power-play goal with just under five minutes left in the third period served as the game winner.
February 07, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

