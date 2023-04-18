99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: More headlines from the greater Grand Forks region | April 18, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:06 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
041823 MintoFlood3.jpg
North Dakota
As tributaries near peaks, Red River crests in northern valley remain a week or more out
Many Red River tributaries are nearing their peaks, but mainstem Red River crests in the northern valley are beyond the seven-day forecast.
April 17, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks teachers, Education Association reject district’s salary proposals during negotiations
A 3% salary increase proposed for most senior teachers is "inequitable," according to negotiations chair.
April 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
041823 S GFH SHSOFT0149.jpg
Prep
After a miserable start to the spring season, teams finally make it outside
April 17, 2023 09:52 PM
033023 S GFH UNDFBPRODAY0129.jpg
College
Herald UND football mailbag: Transfer impressions, running back search and defensive needs
With spring ball ending, Herald UND football beat writer Tom Miller answers reader questions from Twitter in the latest installment of the mailbag.
April 17, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

