Herald Minute: More headlines from the greater Grand Forks region | April 18, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Many Red River tributaries are nearing their peaks, but mainstem Red River crests in the northern valley are beyond the seven-day forecast.
A 3% salary increase proposed for most senior teachers is "inequitable," according to negotiations chair.
With spring ball ending, Herald UND football beat writer Tom Miller answers reader questions from Twitter in the latest installment of the mailbag.
