Herald Minute: More follow up on what is to follow Fufeng | Feb. 14, 2023
Last week, council members voted 5-0 to stop the Fufeng project.
Bill amended to exempt permanent residents who are citizens of countries deemed foreign adversaries by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce
The Fighting Hawks host St. Cloud State this weekend, travel to Colorado College next weekend, then conclude with a home series against Omaha.