99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: More follow up on what is to follow Fufeng | Feb. 14, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 14, 2023 06:05 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
020723 Fufeng3.jpg
Local
Grand Forks City Council members receive next steps and updates following Fufeng project
Last week, council members voted 5-0 to stop the Fufeng project.
February 13, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
North Dakota State Capitol building in Bismarck
North Dakota
Committee sends bill seeking to ban investment by foreign adversaries to the Senate floor
Bill amended to exempt permanent residents who are citizens of countries deemed foreign adversaries by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce
February 13, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
2022 Division I FCS Football Championship
UND Hockey
Where UND hockey stands with three weeks to go in the regular season
The Fighting Hawks host St. Cloud State this weekend, travel to Colorado College next weekend, then conclude with a home series against Omaha.
February 13, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_0178.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New York filmmaker to begin work on second movie in south-central North Dakota
March 01, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2348294+022816.n.gfh_.kempenich.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings
March 01, 2023 06:49 AM
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: East Grand Forks council considers interim city leader candidates | March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports