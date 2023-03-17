Herald Minute: Library officials in Grand Forks express concern with legislation seeking to ban 'obscene materials' in | March 17, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Only one UND blue liner has tallied more points in the last decade than Jandric's 33 this season.
ND justices uphold temporary block on abortion ban, cite 'fundamental right' to life-saving abortions
A majority opinion penned by Chief Justice Jon Jensen denies Attorney General Drew Wrigley's request to remove a preliminary injunction that prevents a so-called trigger law from taking effect.
City Administrator David Murphy said the company is looking to have scooters in East Grand Forks this summer
Senate Bill 2360, which passed 38-9 and is now awaiting action in House, would make it a Class B misdemeanor to "willfully display obscene materials" in locations accessible to minors
