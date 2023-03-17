6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Library officials in Grand Forks express concern with legislation seeking to ban 'obscene materials' in | March 17, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:17 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
031222.HKY.8814.jpg
UND Hockey
Chris Jandric is among the country's top-scoring defensemen
Only one UND blue liner has tallied more points in the last decade than Jandric's 33 this season.
March 16, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Anti-abortion protestors hold signs toward pedestrians and passing traffic Wednesday, July 11, 2018, outside the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo. Erin Bormett / Forum News Service
North Dakota
ND justices uphold temporary block on abortion ban, cite 'fundamental right' to life-saving abortions
A majority opinion penned by Chief Justice Jon Jensen denies Attorney General Drew Wrigley's request to remove a preliminary injunction that prevents a so-called trigger law from taking effect.
March 16, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
bird-e-scootersPR.jpg
Local
Electric scooters still being considered by East Grand Forks council members
City Administrator David Murphy said the company is looking to have scooters in East Grand Forks this summer
March 16, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
293E3408-575C-4589-B6BB-B825728DACF1.jpeg
Local
Grand Forks library officials expresses concern with legislation seeking to ban 'obscene materials'
Senate Bill 2360, which passed 38-9 and is now awaiting action in House, would make it a Class B misdemeanor to "willfully display obscene materials" in locations accessible to minors
March 16, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
unnamed (6).png
Arts and Entertainment
Proposals sought for state art council’s first ‘creative placemaking’ program
March 17, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
all ages (1).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
St. Patrick’s Day fiddle and dance event set for Saturday
March 16, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Understaffing leads to a drop in tickets given out by GFPD in 2022 | March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jade Reese.jpg
Prep
Determined B-G-MR reaches the Minnesota state Class A girls basketball tourney for the first time since 2007
March 15, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
thompson1.jpg
Prep
The final Class B basketball tournament under current system set for this weekend
March 15, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Eric Peterson
CABIN PHOTO.jpg
The Vault
Did this cabin on Little Bemidji Lake once belong to Al Capone?
March 17, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Crappie closeup 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Crappie resurgence offers bonus winter action on Upper Red Lake
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken