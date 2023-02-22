99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Legislation season comes to a head in North Dakota | Feb. 22, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 06:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Grand Forks City Council member Rebecca Osowski speaks during the Feb. 21 council meeting.
Local
Residents share concerns about what they believe are conflicts of interest following Fufeng project
The Grand Forks City Council voted to abandon the Fufeng project when the Air Force declared it a threat to national security due to its ties to China.
February 21, 2023 08:55 PM
By  Meghan Arbegast
nd_house_dec5.jpg
North Dakota
'The excess should go back to the citizens': North Dakota House advances bills to slash income tax
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and several influential lawmakers have argued cutting income taxes would have a greater impact and attract more workers than reducing property taxes.
February 21, 2023 06:13 PM
By  Jeremy Turley
022123 I29 pileup3.jpg
Weather
As Minnesota prepares for major storm, Greater Grand Forks likely to see little snow, but frigid temps
According to WDAY, high temperatures will be minus-5 on Wednesday, minus-8 on Thursday and minus-3 on Friday. Low temperatures those days will dip to minus-16, minus-12 and minus-25, respectively.
February 21, 2023 01:00 PM
By  Korrie Wenzel

