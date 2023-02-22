Herald Minute: Legislation season comes to a head in North Dakota | Feb. 22, 2023
The Grand Forks City Council voted to abandon the Fufeng project when the Air Force declared it a threat to national security due to its ties to China.
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and several influential lawmakers have argued cutting income taxes would have a greater impact and attract more workers than reducing property taxes.
As Minnesota prepares for major storm, Greater Grand Forks likely to see little snow, but frigid temps
According to WDAY, high temperatures will be minus-5 on Wednesday, minus-8 on Thursday and minus-3 on Friday. Low temperatures those days will dip to minus-16, minus-12 and minus-25, respectively.