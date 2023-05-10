Herald Minute: Latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 10, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
This year, Bochenski says the theme of his speech will focus on the ongoing development and growth in the city.
Grand Forks company Thread chosen as next investment for 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O’Leary-managed Wonder Fund
The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced the $2.5 million investment into the autonomous inspection and asset management software company on Tuesday, May 9.
Freund, a former UND quarterback, just completed his 12th season coaching at UND with the last four as offensive coordinator.
Rhett Gardner is leading the Texas Stars in scoring in the playoffs with five points in three games.
