Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Latest headlines from Grand Forks | May 10, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
062020.n.gfh.Brandon1.jpg
Local
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski to give State of City Address Wednesday
This year, Bochenski says the theme of his speech will focus on the ongoing development and growth in the city.
May 09, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
031520.s.gfh.JoshRiedy.jpg
Business
Grand Forks company Thread chosen as next investment for 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O’Leary-managed Wonder Fund
The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced the $2.5 million investment into the autonomous inspection and asset management software company on Tuesday, May 9.
May 09, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
081521 S GFH UNDFB DannyFreund01.jpg
College
UND elevates offensive coordinator Danny Freund to associate head coach
Freund, a former UND quarterback, just completed his 12th season coaching at UND with the last four as offensive coordinator.
May 09, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
22 - Rhett Gardner
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Six former UND players advance in Calder Cup Playoffs
Rhett Gardner is leading the Texas Stars in scoring in the playoffs with five points in three games.
May 09, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

