Herald Minute: Landowner from viral duck hunting video ordered to pay more than $600 in fines, plus suspension | April 7, 2023
Jeffrey Erman’s hunting privileges in North Dakota also were suspended for one year, and he must successfully complete a hunter safety course before his privileges are reinstated.
Pearson helped build UND's large traveling fan base by organizing road trips. UND held 'Al Pearson Night' in January to recognize one of its most famous fans.
The Fighting Hawks have 14 forwards set for the 2023-24 roster.
