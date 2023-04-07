50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Herald Minute: Landowner from viral duck hunting video ordered to pay more than $600 in fines, plus suspension | April 7, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 6:13 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Duck incident screen shot Jeffrey Erman.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Landowner to pay $675 in fines and court costs in connection with duck hunters’ confrontation
Jeffrey Erman’s hunting privileges in North Dakota also were suspended for one year, and he must successfully complete a hunter safety course before his privileges are reinstated.
April 06, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
1644351+040915.s.ff_.frozenfourcolor.01.jpg
UND Hockey
Al Pearson, who organized UND hockey bus trips for 50 years, dies at age 85
Pearson helped build UND's large traveling fan base by organizing road trips. UND held 'Al Pearson Night' in January to recognize one of its most famous fans.
April 06, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
022622 S GFH UNDMHKY-2.jpg
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Carson Albrecht to return for fifth season
The Fighting Hawks have 14 forwards set for the 2023-24 roster.
April 06, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Fufeng follow-ups in the latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 6, 2023
April 06, 2023 06:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NWMACTraveling Nick Reitzel Across the Purple Sky 2022-2023.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Grand Forks' Fire Hall Theatre to present ‘12 Angry Jurors’
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: The latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Must Reads
Brandy George
Prep
WATCH: Thompson boys basketball coach Brandy George steps down
April 05, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Cullen Holt
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
040623 Blizzard1.jpg
Local
Grand Forks and East Grand Forks public works departments said April blizzard went better than expected
April 07, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
040823.O.GFH.PRAIRIECHIX-prairiechicken3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society marks 50 years of conservation efforts
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken