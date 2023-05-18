99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Herald Minute: Lake management petition presented to Devils Lake committee | May 18, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
North Dakota
Frustrated Devils Lake-area landowners present lake-level management petition to state leaders
The petition, signed by more than 50 Lake Region landowners and farmers at a meeting earlier in May, was presented at the Devils Lake Outlets Management Advisory Committee meeting in Devils Lake.
May 17, 2023 07:13 PM
By  Ingrid Harbo
Northland Outdoors
Thief River Falls teen lands monster sturgeon fishing from dock on the Rainy River
Big sturgeon like the one Dawson Erickson landed have been all over the internet this spring. Landing the fish would have been nearly impossible without help, Dawson's dad, Kevin Erickson, said.
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM
By  Brad Dokken
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Answering your questions
Brad and Eli answer some of your questions about future UND players, team chemistry, other NCHC schools, UND's uniform deal, how to correctly pronounce Adidas and more!
May 17, 2023 02:27 PM
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
