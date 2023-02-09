99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: It's Giving Hearts Day | Feb. 9, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 09, 2023 06:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
North Dakota State Capitol building in Bismarck
North Dakota
Bill would ban local governments from establishing development agreements with foreign adversaries
China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela's Maduro regime are all listed as foreign adversaries by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
February 08, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
011921.N.GFH.UND President Andrew Armacost
North Dakota
North Dakota higher-ed leaders form task force to combat negative effects of artificial intelligence
UND President Andrew Armacost to lead NDUS panel on the subject.
February 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
012223 S GFH UNDMBB0157.jpg
College
Hawks hope they're turning the corner with Summit tournament approaching
GRAND FORKS – UND's Elijah Brooks suffered an ankle injury early in the season. The true freshman and former Kansas Mr. Basketball winner didn’t get off the start he wanted in his first year of Division I basketball.
February 08, 2023 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
