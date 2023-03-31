99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Higher ed board bans TikTok from university systems | March 31, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:16 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
North Dakota
State Board of Higher Education votes to block TikTok from state’s university networks
Ban set to take effect on July 1
March 30, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
5c8c09828559c.image.jpg
North Dakota
Burgum vetoes bill to raise North Dakota interstate speed limit to 80 mph; seat belt bill passes House
The governor cited his administration’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths as a reason for his veto.
March 30, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
UAFHkyvLindenwood_03-03_2ndP-21.jpg
UND Hockey
Alaska captain Garrett Pyke commits to UND
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman came close to leading the Nanooks to the NCAA tournament this season.
March 30, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20227.jpg
UND Hockey
UND lands commitment from Miami goalie Ludvig Persson
Persson played three seasons for the RedHawks. He will have two years of college eligibility remaining.
March 30, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
