Herald Minute: Higher ed board bans TikTok from university systems | March 31, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Ban set to take effect on July 1
Burgum vetoes bill to raise North Dakota interstate speed limit to 80 mph; seat belt bill passes House
The governor cited his administration’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths as a reason for his veto.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman came close to leading the Nanooks to the NCAA tournament this season.
Persson played three seasons for the RedHawks. He will have two years of college eligibility remaining.
