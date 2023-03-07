99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Grand Forks Day in Bismarck kicks off second half of legislative session | March 7, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 07, 2023 06:25 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
North Dakota Capitol
Local
Local officials looking forward to second half of legislative session following Grand Forks Day
Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said almost 70 people were in attendance on March 2 and 3 for Grand Forks Day in Bismarck
March 06, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ set off on 4,000-mile snowmobile journey from northern Minnesota to Alaska
If all goes according to plan, the trio will complete their 4,000-mile adventure in about a month
March 06, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
Midco Sports to carry UND-Omaha playoff games
The Mavericks have set game times for the best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.
March 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
