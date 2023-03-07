Herald Minute: Grand Forks Day in Bismarck kicks off second half of legislative session | March 7, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said almost 70 people were in attendance on March 2 and 3 for Grand Forks Day in Bismarck
If all goes according to plan, the trio will complete their 4,000-mile adventure in about a month
The Mavericks have set game times for the best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.