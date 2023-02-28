99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Grand Forks city and county still discussing potential parking ramp property swap | Feb. 28, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 28, 2023 06:12 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
IMG_2451.JPG
Minnesota
Thief River Falls community members bring bullying concerns to school board
Approximately 40 community members attended the Thief River Falls School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, after videos of bullying and fights in Franklin Middle School were circulated online.
February 27, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0113.jpg
UND Hockey
What to know about each NCHC team entering the regular-season's final weekend
UND and Omaha will play in Ralph Engelstad Arena this weekend. They also could play in the NCHC quarterfinals.
February 27, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
010623 parking ramp.jpg
Local
Grand Forks still assessing potential property swap with county
If the swap goes through, the county will transfer ownership of its downtown parking ramp with the city in exchange for a vacant lot at the intersection of Kittson Avenue and Fifth Street
February 27, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
