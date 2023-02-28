Herald Minute: Grand Forks city and county still discussing potential parking ramp property swap | Feb. 28, 2023
Approximately 40 community members attended the Thief River Falls School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, after videos of bullying and fights in Franklin Middle School were circulated online.
UND and Omaha will play in Ralph Engelstad Arena this weekend. They also could play in the NCHC quarterfinals.
If the swap goes through, the county will transfer ownership of its downtown parking ramp with the city in exchange for a vacant lot at the intersection of Kittson Avenue and Fifth Street