Wednesday, March 1

Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Fufeng project seemingly comes to an end | Feb. 1, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 06:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
092122 Fufeng.jpg
North Dakota
Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski says Fufeng project 'should be stopped' after Air Force letter
The letter was shared by U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer on Tuesday afternoon.
January 31, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Fufeng2.jpg
Local
Fufeng all but done, Grand Forks council says; opponents ‘very excited’ by news
As the news bubbled through the community, it brought tears to the eyes of an opponent of the project.
January 31, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
DSC_0247.JPG
Minnesota
Walz signs Minnesota abortion rights bill into law
Democrats fast-tracked through the Legislature the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota.
January 31, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

