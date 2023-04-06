Herald Minute: Fufeng follow-ups in the latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 6, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
The bill already passed the House in a 93-0 vote
The first half of 2022 taxes were due on March 1. Debbie Nelson, the county auditor, said of the $2,769.01, $80.65 of that was added as a 3% penalty on March 2.
The sophomore forward tallied seven goals and 15 points for Minnesota this season.
ADVERTISEMENT