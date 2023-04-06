50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Herald Minute: Fufeng follow-ups in the latest headlines in Grand Forks | April 6, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 6:34 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
North Dakota State Capitol building in Bismarck
North Dakota
ND Senate passes bill seeking to bar foreign governments from buying ag land in state
The bill already passed the House in a 93-0 vote
April 05, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
110621.n.gfh.Fufeng2.jpg
Local
Fufeng Group owes Grand Forks County more than $2,000 in taxes for first half of 2022
The first half of 2022 taxes were due on March 1. Debbie Nelson, the county auditor, said of the $2,769.01, $80.65 of that was added as a 3% penalty on March 2.
April 05, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE.HUGLEN
College
Roseau's Aaron Huglen ready for another crack at NCAA Frozen Four
The sophomore forward tallied seven goals and 15 points for Minnesota this season.
April 05, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
