Herald Minute: Flood updates in the Grand Forks region | April 25, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
After 3 1/2 days of deliberation, a federal jury found Marie Um guilty of conspiracy drug trafficking and money laundering charges.
In Grand Forks, the Red River of the North is expected to remain around 41 feet through the week, above the moderate flood stage of 40 feet.
After string of UND's recent commitments, Fighting Hawks guard Jalun Trent has entered the transfer portal
Trent started 30 of 33 games last season, averaging 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
