Herald Minute: Flood updates in the Grand Forks region | April 25, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

UM,MARIE.bmp
Fargo
Canadian woman convicted for part in international fentanyl ring that killed Grand Forks man
After 3 1/2 days of deliberation, a federal jury found Marie Um guilty of conspiracy drug trafficking and money laundering charges.
April 24, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
042523 Sorlie.jpg
Weather
Red River levels to remain high throughout week
In Grand Forks, the Red River of the North is expected to remain around 41 feet through the week, above the moderate flood stage of 40 feet.
April 24, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
021023 S GFH UNDMBB0106.jpg
College
After string of UND's recent commitments, Fighting Hawks guard Jalun Trent has entered the transfer portal
Trent started 30 of 33 games last season, averaging 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
April 24, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

