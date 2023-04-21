99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Flood updates from the Grand Forks region | April 21, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:11 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Fufeng1.jpg
Breaking News
Local
City ends standstill, terminating development agreement with Fufeng
City made the announcement late Thursday afternoon.
April 20, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
042123 EGFstateOfTheCity2.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander outlines accomplishments, goals in State of City address
Throughout his speech Gander reflected on the city’s brand of “Life Connected.”
April 20, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
031023.S.FF.ClassA.BBB.Q2
College
Grand Forks Red River's Zach Kraft commits to UND
Kraft, a 6-foot-2 senior guard and Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year, has committed as a walk-on for the Fighting Hawks.
April 20, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
042722 S GFH GGFGSOC-14.jpg
Prep
GF girls soccer preview: Knights, Riders looking to improve scoring
Red River, Central hope more experienced rosters can lead to more offensive production.
April 20, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
