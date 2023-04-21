Herald Minute: Flood updates from the Grand Forks region | April 21, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Breaking News
City made the announcement late Thursday afternoon.
Throughout his speech Gander reflected on the city’s brand of “Life Connected.”
Kraft, a 6-foot-2 senior guard and Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year, has committed as a walk-on for the Fighting Hawks.
Red River, Central hope more experienced rosters can lead to more offensive production.
