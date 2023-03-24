99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Flood projections come in for Red River Valley | March 24, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
032423.N.FF.FLOODOUTLOOK.1
North Dakota
Late-season snow, cold significantly raise flood risk in Red River Valley
The timing of the thaw and any additional snow or rain will be the most decisive factors contributing to the spring flood risk.
March 23, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
112621.s.UND1.jpg
UND Hockey
Tyler Kleven signs three-year deal with Ottawa Senators
Kleven will report to the Sens on Friday and reunite with former UND teammates Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson.
March 23, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
082921 S GFH UNDFBMEDIADAY BrettHolinka01.jpg
College
Former UND defensive coordinator takes position coach job at St. Thomas
Brett Holinka, a former UND linebacker, was defensive coordinator for three seasons in Grand Forks before abruptly resigning in February.
March 23, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

