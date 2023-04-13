Herald Minute: Flood prep season is underway | April 13, 2023
Residents in Shadyridge/Adams Drive area receive emergency preparedness plans from Grand Forks officials
A number of public safety officials were present to go over some of the emergency preparations that will be in place.
Towns in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota have started preparing sandbags to use during spring and overland flooding.
Grand Forks programs hope to travel to Minot this weekend to start outdoor season.
Update on scoping phase for inter-city, Merrifield bridge projects presented to Technical Advisory Committee
Both city councils already have approved an agreement with SRF Consulting Group, Inc.
