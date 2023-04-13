99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Flood prep season is underway | April 13, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:18 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
041323 floodmeeting.jpg
Local
Residents in Shadyridge/Adams Drive area receive emergency preparedness plans from Grand Forks officials
A number of public safety officials were present to go over some of the emergency preparations that will be in place.
April 12, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
traillsandbag
North Dakota
Northern valley towns begin sandbagging operations ahead of flooding
Towns in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota have started preparing sandbags to use during spring and overland flooding.
April 12, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
040322 S GFH EDCINDOORMEET QuinnRoehl-1.jpg
Prep
GGF track and field preview: Local programs juggling schedules to combat cold spring
Grand Forks programs hope to travel to Minot this weekend to start outdoor season.
April 12, 2023 07:25 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Local
Update on scoping phase for inter-city, Merrifield bridge projects presented to Technical Advisory Committee
Both city councils already have approved an agreement with SRF Consulting Group, Inc.
April 12, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
