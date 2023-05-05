Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Herald Minute: Federal proposal would add Grand Forks Air Force Base to highly sensitive list | May 5, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:13 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
082721.Cramer&Hoeven.jpg
North Dakota
Federal proposal would add Grand Forks Air Force Base to highly sensitive list, expand CFIUS authority
Sen. John Hoeven said the expanded review is needed as base missions evolve
May 04, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
A courtroom gavel
Local
Federal agency files lawsuit against LM Wind Power for racially-motivated harassment, retaliation
The lawsuit claims the African American employee was the target of racial hostility “from white employees and supervisors, which included racial slurs and threats of violence,” the release said.
May 04, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
