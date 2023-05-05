Herald Minute: Federal proposal would add Grand Forks Air Force Base to highly sensitive list | May 5, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Federal proposal would add Grand Forks Air Force Base to highly sensitive list, expand CFIUS authority
Sen. John Hoeven said the expanded review is needed as base missions evolve
The lawsuit claims the African American employee was the target of racial hostility “from white employees and supervisors, which included racial slurs and threats of violence,” the release said.
