Herald Minute: Enrollment down in EGF school since beginning of year | Feb. 17, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 06:22 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Mike Kolness
Local
East Grand Forks enrollment down 57 students from beginning of school year
Kolness: Declining English Learner population, rising number of homeschooled students behind falling enrollment
February 16, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
2414313+032516.S.GFH_.UNDHOCKEY 14 copy.jpg
UND Hockey
Former UND captain Gage Ausmus diagnosed with cancer, shares message for others
Ausmus had one surgery in January and has another scheduled for March. He says, 'If you feel something, just go in. You don't want it to get worse.'
February 16, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
jacksonblakeducks.jpg
UND Hockey
How UND freshman forward Jackson Blake became a puck-handling wizard
Since The Ralph opened in 2001, only four UND rookies have tallied a point per game: Zach Parise, Brady Murray, T.J. Oshie and Brock Boeser. Jackson Blake is on pace to join them.
February 16, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
