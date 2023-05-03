99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: EGF council approves rink project funding | May 3, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:13 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members approve $100,000 in city funding for outdoor rink project
Of the $100,000, $44,764 is set to come out of the city’s Building Maintenance Fund and $55,236 will come from the city’s Altru Partnership Fund.
May 02, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
UND Square Hawks Logo.jpg
Local
UND Athletics signs ticket sales agreement with Taymar Sales U
Taymar will manage outbound ticket sales under multi-year agreement
May 02, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
ALEXANDER GOTHBERG.jpg
Local
Grand Forks man arrested after 2-year-old's suspected fentanyl overdose
His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
May 02, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly

By Staff reports
What To Read Next
2023 Spring Showcase Photo.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Muddy Waters Clay Center presents Spring Showcase
May 03, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Council goes over Fufeng reinbursment and Herald lease termination | May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Review: 'Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind,' a heartfelt ode to a Canadian icon
Arts and Entertainment
Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
May 01, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Lewis / Los Angeles Times
Must Reads
Valley Middle School.jpeg
Local
University Park Neighborhoods hopeful mural at Valley Middle School gets city approval
May 03, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota education bills, which include ban on American Indian nicknames, move to conference committee
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota
Mental health support bolstered by suicide review panel, crisis line funding in North Dakota
May 03, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
house_ND.jpg
North Dakota
After four months, North Dakota’s legislative session is over. Here's a rundown of the biggest news.
May 03, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Jack Dura