99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: East Grand Forks council considers interim city leader candidates | March 1, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 06:20 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Herald.PNG
Local
Controversy prompts a change for comics page
“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams sparked controversy last week when he said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.”
February 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
EGF Council.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members consider interim and full-time city administrator options
The council was presented with a list — compiled by the League of Minnesota Cities — of candidates in the state who could be hired on an interim basis.
February 28, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0065.jpg
Familiar matchups set for Section 8 boys hockey finals
Moorhead will play Roseau in the 8AA championship game, while East Grand Forks takes on Warroad in the 8A game.
February 28, 2023 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_0178.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New York filmmaker to begin work on second movie in south-central North Dakota
March 01, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2348294+022816.n.gfh_.kempenich.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings
March 01, 2023 06:49 AM
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Grand Forks city and county still discussing potential parking ramp property swap | Feb. 28, 2023
February 28, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports