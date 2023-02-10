99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Drama with Fufeng and Grand Forks not over quite yet | Feb. 10, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 10, 2023 06:27 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
020723 Fufeng6.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Fufeng's name, origin were known to city earlier than previously reported by Grand Forks city official
"It appears I would have had an opportunity to administratively know the Fufeng Group name in March 2021," Administrator Todd Feland said. The broader city administrative team likely knew by July.
February 09, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Brenner.jpeg
Local
Grand Forks School District in a ‘good place budgetarily,’ superintendent says in ‘State of the District’
Valley Middle referendum, Career Impact Academy construction are major initiatives for 2023.
February 09, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
