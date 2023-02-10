Herald Minute: Drama with Fufeng and Grand Forks not over quite yet | Feb. 10, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Fufeng's name, origin were known to city earlier than previously reported by Grand Forks city official
"It appears I would have had an opportunity to administratively know the Fufeng Group name in March 2021," Administrator Todd Feland said. The broader city administrative team likely knew by July.
Grand Forks School District in a ‘good place budgetarily,’ superintendent says in ‘State of the District’
Valley Middle referendum, Career Impact Academy construction are major initiatives for 2023.