99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Developments for potential Greenway and downtown entrance | Feb. 13, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 13, 2023 06:05 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Comparison_Render_1.jpg
Local
Concepts for welcoming entrance to Greenway and downtown Grand Forks get public feedback
Greenway Specialist Kim Greendahl said it was exciting to see the concepts and ideas presented to the public
February 12, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
021123 CrookstonSchool.jpg
Minnesota
Voters to decide on $4.9 million Crookston outdoor athletic complex on Tuesday
If Tuesday's referendum passes, the proposed facility would create a home football, track, soccer and softball stadium for Crookston Public Schools.
February 11, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
TS_L3537_1.JPG
UND Hockey
Denver takes advantage of two major power plays to beat UND in series finale
Gavin Hain and Tyler Kleven were both ejected from the game and the Pioneers scored three times on the advantage.
February 11, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_0178.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New York filmmaker to begin work on second movie in south-central North Dakota
March 01, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2348294+022816.n.gfh_.kempenich.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings
March 01, 2023 06:49 AM
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: East Grand Forks council considers interim city leader candidates | March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports