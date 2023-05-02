99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Council goes over Fufeng reinbursment and Herald lease termination | May 2, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks receives $2.5 million reimbursement for Fufeng expenses
Attorney informs council that the funds came late last week. Also Monday, the JDA reconsidered a request to end the city's lease with the Grand Forks Herald and this time approved it unanimously.
May 01, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Public Schools logo
Local
District rejects Grand Forks teachers union’s counteroffer for salary increases
District says proposed increases are not financially feasible.
May 01, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
2528893+051516.s.gfh_.undbaseball2.jpg
College
Seven years after cutting baseball, UND has its first Major League player in Muckenhirn
The New York Mets called up left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn on Monday. UND cut baseball following the 2015-16 season.
May 01, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
wolaninregional.jpg
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: NCHC, Big Ten teams push for home-site NCAA regionals
At the national meetings in Naples, Fla., members of two conferences were the most vocal about a desire to play NCAA regionals at home sites. Others resisted.
May 01, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Must Reads
2CD2782E-97C3-4437-9998-9FF4CD180D59.JPG
News
Local cheer teams compete at national Youth Summit Championship
May 02, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
A massive tree trunk is surrounded by lush foliage.
North Dakota
Cass County cottonwood crowned largest tree in North Dakota
May 02, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
tysonhorton
North Dakota
Man accused of using TikTok at time of deadly Grand Forks County crash
May 01, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
05011805_WINDFIREpkg10.Still001.jpg
Minnesota
Fire fight carries on at a wildlife refuge as Minnesota enters its wildfire season
May 01, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Nick Broadway