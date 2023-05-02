Herald Minute: Council goes over Fufeng reinbursment and Herald lease termination | May 2, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
Attorney informs council that the funds came late last week. Also Monday, the JDA reconsidered a request to end the city's lease with the Grand Forks Herald and this time approved it unanimously.
District says proposed increases are not financially feasible.
The New York Mets called up left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn on Monday. UND cut baseball following the 2015-16 season.
At the national meetings in Naples, Fla., members of two conferences were the most vocal about a desire to play NCAA regionals at home sites. Others resisted.
ADVERTISEMENT