Herald Minute: Concerns in Warroad over potential nickname changes, South Towne Square Mall deemed unsafe | March 23, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:05 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
In Warroad, concern mounts over Minnesota bills prohibiting the use of American Indian nicknames
A number of bills proposed by Minnesota lawmakers either focus on or have a section prohibiting the use of American Indian mascots in public schools.
March 22, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
031423 SouthtownMall1.jpg
Local
Grand Forks' South Towne Square Mall deemed 'dangerous building' by city after roof collapse
The next steps are for a structural engineer to deem the building as either being safe to be occupied once again or to come up with a plan moving forward.
March 22, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
STP-L-BASKETBALL-0323
Prep
New Life Academy uses its height to soar past Sacred Heart in Minn. Class A tournament
MINNEAPOLIS – Photos were spread out around New Life Academy’s gym at the start of section play. They were shots from the Eagles’ narrow defeat in last year’s Class A state semifinals, and the painful aftermath.
March 22, 2023 08:25 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press

By Staff reports
