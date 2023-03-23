Herald Minute: Concerns in Warroad over potential nickname changes, South Towne Square Mall deemed unsafe | March 23, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
A number of bills proposed by Minnesota lawmakers either focus on or have a section prohibiting the use of American Indian mascots in public schools.
The next steps are for a structural engineer to deem the building as either being safe to be occupied once again or to come up with a plan moving forward.
MINNEAPOLIS – Photos were spread out around New Life Academy’s gym at the start of section play. They were shots from the Eagles’ narrow defeat in last year’s Class A state semifinals, and the painful aftermath.
ADVERTISEMENT