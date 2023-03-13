Herald Minute: Community assists during northwest Minnesota water main break | March 13, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
‘This is what small town living is all about’: Community assists during northwest Minnesota water main break
While many in the town of 600 were affected by the series of water main breaks, others stepped in to help implement a temporary solution and provide for residents affected by the water outage.
Law enforcement believes "the child's doing fine." The father and stepmother of the child are each charged with drug possession and sale within a prohibited zone, as well as child endangerment.
The Fighting Hawks scored three times in the span of 1:42 late in the third period to beat the Mavericks in a decisive Game 3 of their NCHC quarterfinal series.
ADVERTISEMENT