6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Community assists during northwest Minnesota water main break | March 13, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 13, 2023 06:15 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Attachment (1).JPG
Minnesota
‘This is what small town living is all about’: Community assists during northwest Minnesota water main break
While many in the town of 600 were affected by the series of water main breaks, others stepped in to help implement a temporary solution and provide for residents affected by the water outage.
March 11, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Samantha Ann Jacquemart and Taylor Luverne Paul Mugshots.png
Minnesota
East Grand Forks couple facing multiple felony charges after toddler's suspected fentanyl overdose
Law enforcement believes "the child's doing fine." The father and stepmother of the child are each charged with drug possession and sale within a prohibited zone, as well as child endangerment.
March 10, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
031222.HKY.8958.jpg
UND Hockey
UND headed to Frozen Faceoff after furious finish in Omaha
The Fighting Hawks scored three times in the span of 1:42 late in the third period to beat the Mavericks in a decisive Game 3 of their NCHC quarterfinal series.
March 12, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood
National
'Everything’ and ‘Everywhere' at this year’s Oscars
March 12, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Richwine / Reuters
redriverpianotrio.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Check out some upcoming arts and entertainment events around Grand Forks
March 10, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Recent snowfall has Red River valley at risk for higher flooding per NWS | March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
021923 S GFH UNDWBB0178.jpg
College
UND women's basketball selected for postseason WBI
March 12, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Volunteers at the Feed My Starving Children event pray over a pallet of prepared meals after their shift ended Saturday morning at Minnkota Power Cooperative in south Grand Forks. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
News
‘Feed My Starving Children’ effort gearing up for March 24-25 in Grand Forks
March 13, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
A man wearing a black shirt and striped tie stands in a classroom.
Business
Ag education teachers are in demand across North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota
March 13, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
1578297+potatoes.jpg
North Dakota
Accused of lying about failed crops, North Dakota farmer claims feds are pushing him out of farming
March 13, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten